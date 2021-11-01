In a corner, Prince Andrew attacks a law that gave sex abuse victims hope.

The lawyers for Prince Andrew have criticized a New York legislation that allows 9,200 alleged child sex abuse victims to sue their abusers years later.

The son of Queen Elizabeth II earlier stated that he “truly sympathizes” with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein who are seeking “some type of closure.”

After being sued for rape by Virginia Giuffre, his lawyers have now claimed that a law that gives hope to child abuse survivors is “unconstitutional.”

Victims were traditionally required to make any civil claims before the age of 23, after which abusers were no longer liable.

The Child Victims Act (CVA) was used by New York to create a temporary window in which previous claims may be filed. There were 9,200 claims filed throughout the course of the two-year period.

For example, Steven Cowen utilized the law to accuse a Catholic priest of sexually abusing him as a 9-year-old altar boy, accusations the priest rejects.

According to a court file viewed by The Washington Newsday, Andrew’s lawyers claim the statute is unconstitutional and have served a copy of their motion on the New York Attorney General’s Office.

Their newest attempt to have Giuffre’s claim dismissed comes after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands.

She claims she was smuggled to Britain in 2001 at the age of 17 on the orders of Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, a royal associate, to have sex with Prince Andrew, and that she was threatened with physical harm or death if she refused.

Giuffre may be an Epstein victim, but Andrew’s lawyers have launched a full-fledged attack on her veracity.

The Washington Newsday obtained a copy of their court filing, which reads: “Giuffre has profited from her allegations against Epstein and others for more than a decade by selling stories and photographs to the press and entering into secret settlements with her alleged abusers, including Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Most people could only dream of accumulating the wealth that Giuffre has amassed over the years.

“This provides Giuffre with a solid reason to continue launching spurious lawsuits against people like Prince Andrew, whose tarnished reputation is merely the most recent collateral damage from the Epstein disaster.”

They did not, however, stop there. This is a condensed version of the information.