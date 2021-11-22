In a controversial video that has been viewed over one million times, a mother defends her baby’s midnight bedtime.

After explaining why her infant daughter’s bedtime is set at midnight—far later than is typical—a mother has created a heated controversy on TikTok. The video, which can be seen here, has received 1.1 million views, 37,400 likes, and 3,000 comments in the day since it was posted.

The subject of when babies should sleep is still debatable. Some say that “as long as your child is getting adequate sleep…an early or late bedtime is appropriate as long as it suits your family’s schedule,” as does sleep resource Baby Sleep Science. A late bedtime, according to family therapist Kim West (commonly known as “The Sleep Lady”), might alter a baby’s circadian rhythm—the natural, 24-hour mechanism that regulates one’s hormones and wake-sleep cycle.

“The circadian clock of a young child naturally wakes them up between 6:00 and 7:30 a.m. “If they go to bed too late, they’ll still wake up, but with less sleep,” West explained. Aside from getting more sleep, an earlier bedtime has been related to babies falling asleep faster.

“I never understood why parents would put their babies to bed at 7:00 pm,” TikToker @toriyav, also known as Victoria, wrote in her video’s on-screen captions.

“That basically means they’ll wake up at 7:00 a.m. after getting their full 12 hours of sleep,” she added. “And as stay-at-home parents, we don’t really need this.” “As long as the infant gets the necessary amount of sleep,” she continues, “it doesn’t matter when time they go to bed.” “Time is a construct of man. So she sleeps from 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., which is the perfect time for our family,” she said.

Victoria reiterated in a series of follow-up films that “bedtime is a social construct” and that circadian rhythms “only [exist]because of society.”

Viewers weighed in on Victoria’s parenting style in the comments area.

@aklady92 commented, “You’re now setting her circadian cycles for the rest of her life.” “It isn’t about how convenient it is for you.” Many others pointed out that circadian rhythms are a biological and natural phenomenon, not a societal construct. @umidkmybffjill wrote, “They’re biological.” “We’re supposed to rise with the sun,” says the narrator. ” I strongly disagree with this because it appears to be a. This is a condensed version of the information.