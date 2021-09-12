In a controversial prank, a man goes viral for pouring coffee on people at Target.

A video of a man spilling coffee over people below from a balcony has gone popular online, with many people condemning the prank.

A mask-wearing man can be seen leaning over the interior balcony at a Target in Stamford, Connecticut, holding a takeaway coffee cup in the video submitted to the app by user Chribandz.

He then proceeds to pour his drink onto two persons who are walking several stories below him.

The video, which was released on September 10, was Chribandz’s second-ever piece of content, and it has received over 3 million views and 624,700 likes so far.

“f a lick #comedy #viral,” the young man captioned the video.

Nearly 10,000 individuals have weighed in on the incident in the comments area, which can be found here.

Some were unimpressed by the man’s actions, such as TikTok user Zusixa, who said, “This will destroy someone’s day,” amid a string of crying-face emojis.

“This ain’t funny,” Natalie continued. “Perhaps if it was water, but not coffee.”

“Just not funny,” TikTokIsMySock yelled, “she may have been having a bad day and you did that, but it’s ok because you want to be TikTok famous, so it’s ok.”

“Water dries and comes off,” Mila K typed. Coffee stains are quite difficult to remove, and you completely damaged the person’s clothing.”

“The only thing I have a problem with is what if that individual has an allergic reaction to it?” Ria said. You just never know when it comes to chilling, bro.”

“It would be acceptable if it was a warm temperature liquid,” Just Fresher said, “but with coffee, someone may actually suffer severe burns.”

“It was cold old coffee I discovered there,” Chribandz replied.

Some TikTokers, however, seemed to enjoy the hoax, such as Ham, who said, “I’d be upset if it was me, but it’s funny because it’s not me.”

“Not going to lie, this was the funniest,” Christian Watson agreed.

"Not going to lie, this was the funniest," Christian Watson agreed.

Many potentially deadly practices have sprung from TikTok, including the "blackout challenge," which was linked to the death of a 10-year-old girl in.