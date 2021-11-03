In a cinematic universe, how do Netflix Christmas movies connect?

Netflix has been increasing its holiday video offerings in recent years.

Every fall, audiences are treated to a plethora of Christmas films and television shows, but did you realize that some of them are set in the same universe?

Yes, Netflix has created a world where cinnamon and chestnuts cooking over an open fire smell like cinnamon and chestnuts, and where happily-ever-after is a daily, snow-covered reality.

All of the films that bind the universe together are listed here.

What Films Are Included in the Netflix Holiday Cinematic Universe?

Christmas heirlooms

Christmas Inheritance, the one that started it all, was released in 2017.

It follows New York heiress and socialite Ellen, whose father Jim is unsure whether she is ready to succeed him as CEO because of her partying reputation.

Jim reveals that he and his old business partner Zeke have a tradition of exchanging Christmas letters in person, which involves a trip to Snow Falls, New Hampshire.

Ellen is dispatched to do this assignment for her father in a test, but she is only given $100 and is not allowed to use her wealth, social rank, or influence.

When she arrives, she discovers that she has just missed Zeke, and a snowstorm traps her at Jake’s inn.

A Prince for Christmas

A Christmas Prince, the first in a trilogy, was released on Netflix in 2017.

It follows Amber, an ambitious journalist, as she is dispatched to the imaginary European kingdom of Aldovia, where the nation’s playboy Prince Richard prepares to either take the throne or abdicate following the death of his father.

While the seasoned experts among the press pack grumpily retreat to their hotels with no questions asked when His Royal Highness fails to show at a press conference, brave Amber saunters through the concerningly low security and walks around the palace.

When she is apprehended, she disguises herself as a teacher for the prince’s younger sister, Princess Emily, in order to obtain the scoop of the century.

We don’t want to give anything away, but it’s a romcom with two sequels, so you can imagine where Amber and Richard’s paths will lead. This is a condensed version of the information.