In a bizarre viral video, a cat pushes his owner’s elderly dog down the stairs.

After being caught on camera shoving his owner’s elderly dog down a flight of stairs, a cat was sentenced to an extended term in the doghouse.

Though there are always exceptions to the rule, domesticated cats and dogs living in close quarters frequently do not get along. According to Angie Bailey of Catster, the animosity can be traced back to the two species’ progenitors’ behavioral patterns.

“Dogs are sprung from inherently gregarious wolves, whereas cats are descended from Arabian wildcats, which were generally recognized as loners,” she noted. “Small prey is chased by dogs instinctively, especially if it is running. It’s no secret that cats despise being chased, even if dogs consider it a game.” She claims that dogs have a “innate ‘in your face’ attitude” and a desire to be your “instant best friend,” whereas cats “tend to hang back and assess a situation before extending their friendship,” according to her. Those characteristics could have had a role in the tragic event shown in Queefly’s TikTok video.

Snickers, a black and white cat, can be seen waiting at the top of a flight of carpeted stairs while Bailey, an older golden retriever, makes her way down the stairs slowly.

Snickers, on the other hand, isn’t content to wait for long, and the scene quickly becomes ugly when the cat swipes at the wobbly and unwitting Bailey.

The pet owner can be heard saying, “Hey, leave her alone,” but it’s too late.

As seen in the video, a simple push of the paw against Bailey’s right hind leg is enough to send the hapless hound tumbling down the stairs, much to the owner’s surprise.

Bailey, thankfully, is unharmed by the push, rising carefully to her paws at the bottom of the stairs before continuing on with her day.

The incident sparked a lot of debate on TikTok, where the video has been seen over 29 million times.

