In a bizarre video, a man is seen driving a children’s toy car down a busy road.

A video of a man getting into a motorized children’s toy car and then calmly turning off into a busy major road has gone viral.

The man is seen strolling over to a rickety-looking black and white truck in the video, which was initially shared on Twitter by @ooh she creole.

The car’s engine sparks to life after a few minutes of tinkering in the back, with the man cramming himself inside the vehicle before making a quick dash.

While he takes care to look both ways before driving out into the main highway, any safety concerns end there, leaving the would-be driver dangerously exposed in the case of a collision.

The description that accompanies the video reads, “It’s official, I’ve seen it all.”

In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “Is he going to go off in that?”

” says the man, who is wearing a black sweatshirt, trousers, and a baseball cap, as he approaches the children’s toy.

He’s in the car and on his way in a matter of seconds, much to the enjoyment of others watching in the background while the video is being recorded.

Since its premiere on Twitter on August 8, the incredible video has gathered up more than 7.4 million views and counting.

To say the least, reactions to the video have been mixed.

The man’s little automobile resembled a real-life replica of a popular Nintendo arcade racing game for many.

@MashaylaNicolee commented, “I need all my buddies to acquire one so we can play Mario Kart.”

Some people were wowed by the car’s speed and agility.

@veterans i wrote, “Dipped out into traffic too,” with original poster @ooh she creole confirming, “At the speed of a regular automobile!!” It’s official, I’ve seen it all pic.twitter.com/gWdVEW2PCU — Pisces Army Vet Degreed (@ooh she Creole) August 8, 2021 Others, meantime, uploaded similar clips of young men driving small toy cars that appeared to be designed for children through busy city roads.

However, some have warned that such vehicles are dangerous. pic.twitter.com/spYf3fdZ7E — Pumpkin Escobar (@eLLz1911) August 8, 2021

"Problems are never the size," commented Twitter user @geonal.