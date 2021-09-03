In a bizarre school board rant, a mother defends Ivermectin by blaming Bill Gates.

During an outburst against the adoption of mask laws in schools, a Florida mother slammed the US healthcare system for neglecting to deliver Ivermectin to COVID kids.

The woman, who has not been recognized, went viral after speaking at a Seminole County Public Schools special school board meeting on September 2.

Attorney and former marine Ron Filipkowski shared video of her tirade on Twitter, in which she targeted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Bill Gates. It’s been seen 177,000 times so far.

The conference was meant to discuss the 30-day mask regulation that went into effect in schools on August 10 for children.

In the video, she states that “hospital protocols” have played a big role in the high death rates and hospital admission rates that “pro-maskers” cite as “an reason to mask youngsters.”

The mom, whose son attends a local school, goes on to say that vitamin infusions, hydroxychloroquine, and ivermectin are all feasible coronavirus therapies.

“These medications have been around for a long time and are used all across the world,” she explains. “Why aren’t they putting them to use?” The key is to follow the money.”

She goes on to say that part of the problem is that “Ivermectin is cheap,” implying that there is less profit to be made from its use.

The woman claims that “agencies like the CDC and the FDA do not work for American taxpayers.” “They are non-profit organizations that work for businesses, governments, and people such as Bill Gates.”

“For years, ethical complaints have been filed against these businesses for their cozy links with the companies they are supposed to regulate,” she continues, saying that FDA commissioners sit on Pfizer’s board of directors.

“You want us to follow their crooked marching orders when it’s a revolving door of Washington cronyism?”

The woman goes on to say that the CDC has been planning “concentration camps” since 2019. “It’s referred to as shielding. It’s on their website if you want to look it up. It explains how to split up families,” she explains.

Quote from AA:

“We are determined to instigate a mutiny if special care and attention is not given to the ladies. This is a condensed version of the information.