In a birthday skit, Britney Spears mocks the therapists she was ‘forced’ to see.

On Thursday, Britney Spears took a break from her 40th birthday celebrations to perform a comedy ridiculing the therapists she had previously been “forced” to see.

After more than 13 years, the pop star’s infamous conservatorship, which granted others control over her personal and financial decisions, was ended in November. She testified in June that she was forced to see therapists as part of the deal.

Spears shared a video of herself playing both therapist and patient on her Instagram account on Thursday.

As she spoke to the camera, she said: “Hello, I’m here as your therapist today to ask you a couple of things. I’m not here to bother you; all I want is for you to be entirely at ease. Just sit back and relax; I’ll take care of the rest.

“I’m here to assist you, so take a deep breath and relax. Relax completely and lie down… Everything is going to be all right. But the insanity of what’s going on in your head also affects me, so all we have to do now is eliminate these obstructions… To assist you in succeeding, I must perform my task for you.” Spears was resting on her back on a couch when the camera turned to her saying in a monotonous voice: “Yes, I’m in good shape. I had a fantastic year. I had a fantastic day.” The “Toxic” singer hurled expletives at the camera as the video came to a close, pausing in the middle of her outburst to belch.

Spears captioned the video as follows: "I've had to go to a lot of treatment against my will… It was a thrill to be forced to pay and listen to women tell me how they were going to help me succeed… No, seriously… 7 days a week, 10 hours a day… No lie… in this beautiful country, it's only right that I devote my life to skits in honor of the amazing therapist!!!!" I sincerely appreciate your efforts, lovely sweethearts!!! I'm celebrating at the finish… My medication is working, so it's certainly over 'Murica!!!! Pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss" Spears told a Los Angeles court in June that her team ordered her to attend weekly treatment sessions no matter what.