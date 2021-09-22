In a belated birthday post, Britney Spears praises her “independent” sons.

Britney Spears paid tribute to her teen sons on Instagram on September 22, in a belated birthday post, as they turned another year older.

Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, are the singer’s children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she divorced in 2007.

With the boys’ birthdays falling on September 12 and 14, the actress gave her 34 million Instagram followers an update on her sons on Tuesday.

Proud mom Spears shared a text image of a quote that read: “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son,” as she discussed the delights and challenges of watching her sons grow up.

“My boys’ birthdays were just a few weeks ago… “Unfortunately, they are maturing and want to pursue their own interests,” she wrote. “Because they are extremely independent little men, I have to ask their permission to post them!!!”

Revealing how she celebrated their birthdays, Spears went on: “Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes !!!”

She admitted, however, that seeing how much her boys have grown up makes her emotional, adding, “It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing!!!”

“Last week, they went to a dance, and I cried for two days because my babies were dressed up!!! It’s insane!!! And ladies, get ready because my boys are absolutely stunning!!!”

The singer concluded her post: “There’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life !!!

“And if they happen to be reading this… which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much !!!”

Jayden’s birthday fell on September 12, which also happened to be the same day that Sam Asghari proposed to Spearsâ€”news she also shared on Instagram.

When Sean’s rolled around on September 14, Spears’ account on the platform suddenly vanished, which she later explained on Twitter occurred because she was “just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my. This is a brief summary.