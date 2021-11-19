In a ‘awkward’ video that has been viewed nearly 8 million times, an alligator pees on a zookeeper who tries to ‘hug’ him.

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of alligators isn’t how cuddly they are. A zookeeper at The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, shared a video of him and a gator named Darth Gator interacting. On TikTok alone, the video has roughly 8 million views and over 14,000 comments.

“Sometimes I hug Darth Gator, he is our alligator ambassador,” the Instagram caption reads. “Did you know that Darth is an invasive species in California where the Zoo located, which is why they’re illegal as pets?” That post has received nearly 136,000 likes.

Juliette Brewer, who works at her father’s zoo, is seen lying on the floor with a giant gator on top of her in the footage.

“This is Darth,” she introduced herself. “I have images of him from all stages of his life. But he managed to catch me this time. ‘Nope,’ he responded when I tried to hold him.” She was surprised to find a large pile of urine when she let an antsy Darth go.

She giggled and said, “Oh, dear Lord.” “Can you tell me what happened?” Darth is a 200-pound American male alligator, according to Brewer in another Instagram video. She predicted that guys would gain up to 1500 pounds. Since he was a newborn, he’s been a fixture at The Reptile Zoo. And, despite being a venomous reptile, he appears to get along well with his handler.

Darth likes — or at least tolerates — hugs, which isn’t completely bizarre. In 2019, a man from Philadelphia discussed his emotional support alligator. Joie Henney, host of Joie Henney’s Outdoor, explained his close relationship with Wally the alligator, who is now five years old, adding at the time, “He looks just like a dog. He longs to be petted and adored.” Alligators can live for 30 to 50 years, but they don’t usually make suitable pets.

Naturally, viewers expressed their surprise in the Instagram and TikTok comments sections.

@diamondndre.com commented, “I adore the devotion for animals, but baby girl is getting waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

@the.cool.kidtaker3112 said, “Like a puppy, he got too enthusiastic.”

“I’m very sure he was simply asserting his power. You’ve become the pet “@romancebybecca has been introduced to the mix.

@laniikayy said, “tiktok didn’t tell me this is dangerous, so I’m going to find me a gator to snuggle.”

However, this was not the consensus. This is a condensed version of the information.