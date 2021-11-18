In a $5.29 billion deal, the US will pay for people to receive Pfizer COVID treatment.

According to the Associated Press, the US government has decided to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 medication for Americans in a $5.29 contract.

Despite the fact that the US has already agreed to buy 3.1 million courses of a competing drug developed by Merck, the Pfizer arrangement is the country’s largest COVID therapeutic purchase agreement to date.

Although Pfizer’s treatment has yet to be approved by authorities, President Joe Biden said in a statement released Thursday that the administration was working to ensure that the medicines “will be freely accessible and free” to Americans.

“This is excellent news. This medication may prove to be yet another important instrument in our armory for accelerating our recovery from the epidemic “The treatments will be delivered starting at the end of the year and will last until 2022, according to Biden.

According to the Associated Press, Pfizer’s medication has been demonstrated in trials to significantly lower the frequency of hospitalizations and fatalities among those infected with the virus. Pfizer requested emergency use authorization for the treatment from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday.

The FDA is currently studying Merck’s tablet in preparation for a public meeting on the treatment later this month. According to the Associated Press, Pfizer’s medicine would cost $529 per course if authorized, while the US will pay $700 per course for the 3.1 million treatments.

The amount paid by the US government, according to Pfizer, represents the large number of treatment courses purchased through 2022.

Pfizer has begun rolling submissions for clearance in a number of additional countries, and it has advanced purchase agreements in place with a number of other governments.

Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with a United Nations-backed body to allow generic drugmakers to develop low-cost copies of the pill for specific countries. Merck has a similar contract in place for its tablet, which was approved earlier this month in the United Kingdom.

Pfizer announced earlier this month that its medication reduced hospitalizations and fatalities in high-risk patients with early COVID-19 symptoms by 89 percent.

The company tested its tablet on patients who had never been vaccinated and were at the highest risk of contracting the virus due to their age or other health issues, such as obesity.

