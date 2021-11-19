In a ’20/20′ special, Diane Sawyer reveals the Turpin Sisters’ escape from torture in ‘House of Horror.’

13 children were held captive by their parents in their California house for decades before being released in 2018, and Diane Sawyer will speak with two of the daughters who survived the experience tonight.

Escape From a House of Horror: A Diane Sawyer Special Event, which airs tonight on 20/20, is centered on the Turpin case. The Washington Newsday spoke with Sawyer ahead of the ABC show on her experience sitting down with the victims of this heinous murder.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “Any of the 13 Turpin children have never revealed their tales before. We’d been waiting four years to learn about their lives, and the two young women I met blew me away. They are two lights in the darkness that have generated their own light.” The Turpin children were finally discovered prisoner inside a home in Perris, California, under dreadful circumstances. For virtually their whole lives, they were deprived of food, chained, and mercilessly beaten. Sawyer will meet with the daughter who ultimately got it out and called the cops, as well as her sister who had previously attempted to flee.

Sawyer will interview Jennifer and Jordan Turpin in Escape From a House of Horror. The show will include footage and images from the children’s lives inside their parents’ home, as well as never-before-seen police body camera tape. Sawyer will also meet with Riverside DA Mike Hestrin, as well as the case’s chief investigator and other officials.

Sawyer has conducted thousands of interviews for the 20/20 program over the years, but tonight’s primetime event stood out. She stated, ” “I’ve witnessed a lot of beautiful life emerge from the midst of immense agony. And these young women, together with their siblings, have a story to tell that will teach us a valuable lesson about what can happen when your fear is equal to your courage.” David and Louise Turpin, both parents, pleaded guilty to one act of torture, three charges of wilful child abuse, four counts of false imprisonment, and six counts of cruelty to an adult dependent in February 2019. Both are currently serving life sentences with the chance of parole after 25 years. This is a condensed version of the information.