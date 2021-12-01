In 2022, your favorite CBS shows will return.

CBS has spread some holiday pleasure by revealing that many of its television shows will return in 2022. From dramas like S.W.A.T., NCIS: Hawaii, and Ghosts to reality shows like Celebrity Big Brother and Survivor, fans can look forward to seeing their favorite CBS shows on television very soon.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 will premiere on CBS on Sunday, January 2, followed by the midseason premieres of NCIS, The Neighborhood, and NCIS: Hawaii the following day.

Good Sam, a riveting medical drama expected to rival ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, will also premiere on CBS in the first week of January.

The complete release schedule, as well as information on the new CBS shows, can be found below, courtesy of Washington Newsday.

All times are in Eastern Standard Time (ET)

Season 5 of S.W.A.T. will premiere on Sunday, January 2 at 10 p.m., in a new Sunday slot.

On Monday, January 3rd, at 8 p.m., The Neighborhood: Season 4, Episode 7 premieres.

Season 3, Episode 10 of Bob (Hearts) Abishola premieres on Monday, January 3 at 8.30 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 19, Episode 10 airs on Monday, January 3 at 9 p.m.

NCIS: Hawaii: Following on from NCIS Season 19, NCIS Hawaii will air at 10 p.m. on CBS in the midseason.

The midseason opener of FBI: Season 4 will air on Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m.

FBI International: The midseason premiere of FBI’s spin-off, FBI International, will air on Tuesday, January 4 at 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 4 at 10 p.m., FBI Most Wanted: Season 3, Episode 10 will air.

The Amazing Race: Season 33 premieres with a two-hour debut on Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m.

Good Sam: On Wednesday, January 5, at 10 p.m., the medical drama starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs will launch its first season.

Young Sheldon Season 5 premieres on Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m.

United States of Al: Season 2 of United States of Al will begin on CBS at 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6.

Ghosts: The midseason premiere of Ghosts, based on the British drama of the same name, will take place on Thursday, January 6 at 9 p.m.

