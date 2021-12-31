In 2022, try these five doable New Year’s resolutions for your health.

The new year is approaching, and we’re all thinking about how we may create plans that will help us improve ourselves in 2022. But how do we pick the ones we’ll actually keep? People may be tempted to make large new year’s resolutions for their health after all the holiday indulgence, but these aren’t always easy to keep. Many people may become disillusioned with their difficult-to-keep resolutions after a few months into the new year.

How can one make New Year’s resolutions that will genuinely become a new health habit? One simple solution is to avoid making large or extravagant ones. For example, fully eliminating sugar from one’s diet may not be feasible. Instead, following expert advice, it may be preferable to try to reduce one’s sugar intake.

Making a goal to shed a certain amount of weight or vowing to exercise every day can lead to disappointment later on. Choosing to sit less and walk more to reduce a sedimentary lifestyle, rather than focusing on a number on the scale, may be a more attainable objective.

Other health-related new year’s resolutions that you might wish to try in 2022 are included below. (Image credit: Country Living, Healthline, and Good Housekeeping) More time spent outside Getting closer to nature can help you relax, but getting out of the home more doesn’t always have to mean going on a hike or traveling far. Even something as easy as going for a longer walk in the park or adding another lap to your dog’s stroll will assist.

Consume Whole Foods

It’s not easy to fully change one’s diet, but gradually consuming healthier foods can help one’s diet improve. For example, one could increase the amount of whole foods in their diet, such as vegetables, nuts, fruits, grains, and seeds. One of the advantages of a whole-foods-based diet, according to Healthline, is that it may help “lower heart disease risk factors.” Even incorporating one serving of whole foods into your diet on a daily basis might help you gradually incorporate them into your diet.

Something to Grow

Plant care has been demonstrated to reduce blood pressure and calm the autonomic nervous system in studies. According to Good Housekeeping, those who work near plants report higher levels of contentment, concentration, and perceived air quality.

Even if you're not a natural gardener, you can try your hand at keeping a low-maintenance garden.