In 2021 and Beyond, the Best New Korean Films

Escape from Mogadishu, which will be released in the United States on Friday, is one of several exciting new Korean films on the way.

The political action thriller will be the opening picture of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), which runs from August 6 to 22. It is distributed by Well Go USA Entertainment in the United States.

Following its release in South Korea last week, the film will have its international premiere at the NYAFF on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

We take a look at some of the most fascinating new Korean films coming out this year and in the future.

Getting out of Mogadishu

The film, directed by Ryoo Seung-wan and set in Mogadishu, Somalia, is based on true events that occurred in 1991 during Somalia’s civil war. The events occurred at a period when the South Korean and North Korean embassies were competing for UN membership. In September of that year, both countries were accepted to the United Nations.

The two embassies come together in the film “solely to get out alive from this war ground,” as South Korean ambassador Han Shin-sung puts it (the real-life character played by Korean actor Kim Yoon-seok).

“From now on, our goal is survival,” says North Korean ambassador Rim Yong-su (played by veteran Korean actor Huh Joon-ho, who recently starred in the Netflix K-drama series Kingdom).

Kang Dae-jin, a counselor for the South Korean embassy who is a member of South Korea’s intelligence agency, is one of the film’s other leads. Zo In-sung (known for several K-dramas and Korean films) plays Kang Dae-jin, a counselor for the South Korean embassy who is a member of South Korea’s intelligence agency.

Tae Joon-ki, a counselor for the North Korean embassy, is played by Korean actor Koo Kyo-hwan. Last month, a special episode of the Kingdom series called “Ashin of the North” included Koo as one of the main protagonists.

From explosive automobile chases to avoiding bullets on the war-torn streets of Mogadishu, Escape from Mogadishu contains multiple action-packed tight escapes.

Zo told Topclass magazine in South Korea about one of the film’s most touching scenes. This is a condensed version of the information.