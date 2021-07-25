In 2020, the world will be a “sadder, angrier” place than it has ever been since Gallup’s “Emotions Report” began.

In addition to COVID-19, people in the majority of countries experienced high levels of stress, anger, and concern, according to Gallup’s 2017 Global Emotions poll, which found that wealth disparity and corruption were important contributors.

Gallup’s global survey for 2021 classified countries based on both good and negative emotions, such as melancholy, enjoyment, smiling, and respect. According to the enormous poll of 160,000 people, stress levels have increased in more than half of the 116 nations studied, implying that over 190 million people will be significantly more stressed in 2020 than in previous years.

In the 15-year history of the poll, the percentage of persons who indicated they smiled or laughed in the preceding 24 hours fell five whole points from 2019 to a new low.

An all-time high of 40% of adults globally stated they were extremely stressed the day before the survey, with “double-digit rises in stress” reported in 21 nations.

The Gallup poll organizers wrote in the entire study released Friday that “the world was a sadder, angrier, more anxious, and more stressed-out place in 2020 than it had been at any time in the previous 15 years.”

A 59 percent majority of Americans said they were worried more, with a modest 51 percent majority saying the same about stress. Around three-quarters of Americans said they were sad, and an overwhelming 82 percent said they were also angry.

Negative emotions, notably anger, were shown to be much higher in countries with vast disparities between rich and poor people. According to economic data, half of all global workers have reported earning less money as a result of COVID-19, and one-third have lost their jobs since the epidemic began in 2020.

Negative experiences have reached their greatest level since Gallup began tracking emotions, with roughly one-third of individuals (32%) expressing stress, anxiety, anger, or despair. Furthermore, in nations where there is a lot of income inequality and government corruption, the vast majority of people have had bad experiences.

In terms of stress levels, women with young children were the hardest effected.

While the COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly played a role, negative emotions have been progressively rising during the previous ten years, according to Gallup Global Managing Partner Jon Clifton.

However, Clifton also mentioned the year 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.