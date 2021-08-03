‘Impeachment: An American Crime Story’ is a film about impeachment in the United States. All We Know So Far About the Film: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

Impeachment: American Crime Story follows in the footsteps of O.J. Simpson vs. The People and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, both of which were tremendously successful. The series will run on FX in the United States and BBC Two in the United Kingdom, and it will be released much sooner than you might imagine.

This time, American Crime Story will follow the impeachment of Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, as well as the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky affair. The series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The True Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Destroyed a President. This website has all of the information you need about the series, including the premiere date, cast, trailer, plot, and other details.

What is the release date for ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’?

On Tuesday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET, FX will debut the newest part of the American Crime Story series.

The series will consist of ten episodes, which will air on FX every Tuesday.

What is the plot of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’?

The documentary Impeachment: American Crime Story will follow the events leading up to and including the Clinton-Lewinsky controversy and the impeachment trial.

The scandal involving US President Bill Clinton, who was in his late forties at the time, and White House staffer Monica Lewinsky, who was in her early twenties, occurred in the 1990s.

Lewinsky said she had multiple sexual encounters with Clinton, confiding in her colleague Linda Tripp about their relationship.

Tripp secretly taped her conversations with Lewinsky and passed them on to Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr, who was looking into several allegations against Clinton, including those of Paula Jones, who had sued him for sexual harassment while working for the state of Arkansas during his governorship in 1994.

The evidence allowed Starr to extend his probe. Clinton denied having “sexual relations” with Lewinsky in a 1998 deposition for the Jones lawsuit, which led to one of the articles of impeachment charging perjury.

The House of Representatives later impeached him for obstruction of justice and perjury. Clinton was acquitted and kept his job.

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Stars Who?

Monica Lewinsky is played by Beanie Feldstein.