Immunocompromised Americans will receive a third booster shot, according to Fauci.

According to White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, US health officials are working on giving a third COVID-19 shot as a booster to those Americans with weaker immune systems who may be at higher risk from the Delta form.

Those aged 65 and above, as well as those who are immunocompromised, would receive booster doses under the plan, which will be implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By early September, more details on how this plan would be implemented should be available.

On a press call, Fauci stated, “It is absolutely crucial for us to move to get those individuals their boosters, and we are presently working on that.”

Increased cases arising from the spread of the infectious Delta variety in the United States, according to Fauci, can be reversed with more immunizations.

He also stated that persons who are immunocompromised may not be adequately protected by their current COVID-19 immunizations.

This action is in direct opposition to the World Health Organization’s recent demand for a COVID-19 booster shot ban until at least the end of September in order to alleviate a vaccine supply deficit in developing nations.

“I understand all governments’ concerns about protecting their citizens from the Delta variant, but we cannot accept countries that have already used up the majority of the global supply of vaccines using even more, while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected,” said Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director-general.

As the number of Delta variant cases rises in the United States, there is growing worry. Hospitalizations and fatalities in the United States have increased by around 40%.

Approximately half of the population of the United States, or 165 million individuals, has been fully vaccinated.