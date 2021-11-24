Iman Shumpert hopes that his victory on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ would encourage other NBA players to participate.

On Monday night, the NBA great, who most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets, made history by becoming the first basketball player to make it to the show’s finals and win.

Shumpert and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy after defeating JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby, and Amanda Kloots after receiving two sets of flawless marks from the judges for their choreographed dances.

Shumpert now hopes that his historic ballroom triumph has paved the way for other athletes to follow in his footsteps.

Shumpert was asked by Extra about his win if he hopes to invite additional NBA players to compete on the show, to which he replied, “I hope so.” I hope the guys at home who are watching realize that the show isn’t just about your ability to dance technically.

“It’s about being able to be yourself and allowing Dancing With the Stars to come out here and share your narrative so that people can root for you in ways other than basketball.”

“I know we get caught up in it a lot as basketball players, having to be an athlete all the time.” If this isn’t enough to convince you that you can be more, take a closer look at the Mirrorball… “Imagine yours.” Shumpert, 31, also spoke about his wife, Teyana Taylor, who tweeted footage of herself celebrating his win while watching the show from the family’s home.

Shumpert stated of his wife, Teyana, with whom he has two daughters, “Teyana hosted a watch party.” “They were voting… They were demonstrating a huge amount of support.” Shumpert also claimed that Taylor’s experience as a performer aided him greatly in his own preparation for the concert.

"She tells me… 'Go into that actual moment as a performer,'" the athlete added, revealing the advice she had given him. She is, in my opinion, one of the best performers I have ever seen… She aims to make people feel something when she performs… Having those on hand.