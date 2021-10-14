‘I’m So Happy, Finally a Keeper,’ says Roger Waters, 78, as he marries for the fifth time.

Roger Waters has married for the sixth time, this time to Kamilah Chavis, his former driver, at his Bridgehampton, New York, mansion.

“I’m very thrilled, finally a keeper,” the 78-year-old Pink Floyd musician said in his comment as he shared photos from his momentous day on Twitter and Instagram.

Waters, a British-born artist, looked great in a black suit and clean white shirt, which he paired with tasseled loafers and skipped the tie.

Chavis looked stunning in a semi-sheer white lace gown with a black belt and an assortment of gold jewelry, which she tightened at the waist with a black belt.

The bride appeared ecstatic as she posed on a bridge overlooking the water’s edge at Waters’ Hamptons mansion, which she bought for $16.2 million in 2010, according to Page Six.

The newlyweds had kept their relationship under wraps, however they did share a red carpet together ahead of a screening of Roger Waters’ documentary Us + Them at the Venice Film Festival in 2019.

During a 2018 interview with the Argentine news website Infobae, Waters also spoke openly about his friendship with Chavis.

When asked if he had a special someone in his life, the rocker replied: “Yes, Kamilah is mine. Although we are not married, we have been together for a few years. And I’m content.” “I really met her a few years ago at one of my gigs. She worked in the transportation industry “He continued. “She was behind the wheel of the vehicle that was transporting me.

“I was only in one area for two weeks, and I had to make numerous transfers between the hotel and the stadium. My bodyguard sat in front of her and talked with her, while I sat in the back. I’m not sure what it was about her that drew me in.” div class=”style”> “border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; background-color: #F4F4F4; This is a condensed version of the information.