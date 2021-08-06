‘I’m not leaving,’ an enraged mother demands a re-vote on the North Carolina mask mandate by the school board.

A mother in North Carolina has asked a local school board to reconsider its decision to extend a face mask rule for unvaccinated pupils and staff before the start of the new school year on August 23.

The woman, Stephanie Parsons, was caught on tape requesting that the Buncombe County Board of Education have a re-vote on the subject on Thursday, according to The Asheville Citizen Times.

The board voted four to two to keep the mask rule in place, but a group of about 30 persons in attendance protested the decision, claiming to be forming a new school board.

WLOS News 13 news reporter Hannah McKenzie uploaded a video of portions of Parsons’ words on Twitter, and the Citizen Times also carried a video of her remarks.

As she demands another vote, Parsons can be seen wearing a black t-shirt that reads, “Unmask our babies.”

“I’m not leaving until you have a new election for, by, and for the people. Now!” According to Parsons.

Those remarks drew some applause and appreciation from the audience. During the conference, Parsons addressed the topic of mask mandates from a podium, holding a sign that read: “Vaccines known to induce convulsions […] encephalitis […] autoimmunity.”

COVID vaccines are “safe and effective,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and millions of Americans have been vaccinated “under the most stringent safety monitoring in US history.”

Representative Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina’s 11th congressional district, was among the roughly three dozen people who spoke out against extending the mask mandate.

“You enacted this mask requirement without participation from those who hold you accountable because you knew it was wrong,” Cawthorn said of the school board. You knew it would never stand up to public scrutiny.”

The audience is clamoring for a re-vote, so the @BuncombeSchools board has called a recess. The board of directors has departed the building. pic.twitter.com/Cc2Vk9B6Ny

5 August 2021 — Hannah Mackenzie (@Hannahh Mackk)

The school board did not vote again on the issue. In the next school year, Buncombe County Schools will require children and staff who do not have proof of immunization to wear face coverings. This is a condensed version of the information.