‘I’m in Pieces,’ says the widow in response to her son’s heartbreaking letter to Santa.

After writing a poignant letter to Santa Claus, a young kid who lost his father earlier this year went viral after asking him to deliver his Christmas present to his mother.

Christmas is a time when families traditionally get together to celebrate the holidays. However, for some who are still grieving the loss of loved ones, this can be a very trying period.

Marija Maher and her three children are living proof of this.

After her husband, and the father of their children, went away earlier this year, the teacher and writer has been busy preparing for her first family Christmas without him.

When she stumbled across the letter her eldest child had written to Santa this year, she was just trying to keep things together for the family.

Unlike most children, who write Santa a letter detailing the numerous things they want on December 25, this was a little different.

It says: “Dear Santa Claus, As you are aware, it is Christmas season, and I will be sending you my wish list of gifts. Would it be okay if I buy something for my mother this year because it’s been a difficult year for me and my family? Thanks.” Maher posted a photo of the statement to Twitter, admitting that the family has been struggling during the holiday season.

My hubby passed away earlier this year. My three children have lost their father. We’ve been squeezing by as best we can, but we knew Christmas would be difficult. I’ve just discovered my eldest’s letter to Santa, and I’m in pieces. pic.twitter.com/eYxCcvvJrj #GriefAtChristmas @TheMarijaMaher — Marija Maher (@TheMarijaMaher) 13th of December, 2021 “My hubby passed away earlier this year. My three children have lost their father “she stated “We’ve been squeezing by as best we can, but we knew Christmas would be difficult. I’ve just discovered my eldest’s letter to Santa, and I’m in pieces.” The message to Santa, which came at a time when many people are grateful to have loved ones close following two years of the COVID-19 outbreak, struck a chord with thousands of people on social media.

