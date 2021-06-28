‘I’m Coming for You Disney Execs!’ says Boba Fett actor in response to the renaming of the ‘Slave 1′ ship.

Disney has been chastised by the man who played Boba Fett in Star Wars for changing the name of his character’s vessel, Slave 1, in its Lego goods.

Mark Anthony Austin has chastised the corporation for renaming the ship to coincide with the release of new Lego toys.

“Slave1 will always be my ship.” Nothing. That is something that not even #Disney can or will change. On June 28, Austin tweeted, “This is the way.”

According to Screen Rant, Star Wars Lego products has been renamed for a future Boba Fett playset. The toy will reportedly be renamed “Boba’s Fett’s Starship” instead of its previous moniker.

The name change was verified by members of the Lego Star Wars design team during the Lego Fan Media Day recently, according to Jedi News, a Star Wars fan website.

“It’s no longer known as Slave I. This is Boba Fett’s Starship,” Michael Lee Stockwell Lego Star Wars lead designer told the publication.

His colleague, Jens Kronvold Frederiksen Lego Star Wars design director added: “It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore.”

This website has reached out to Disney for comment.

Austin played Fett in the special edition of Star Wars: A New Hope and is quite unhappy with Star Wars’ new parent company, Disney, messing with canonical elements of the beloved franchise.

He blasted the name change in a number of tweets on Monday, with another one reading: “WARS. Sounds harsh says #disney. Let’s change the franchise name to: STAR DISPUTES.”

“I’m coming for you Disney execs!!!” he says in another tweet.

Disney has been striving to acknowledge insensitive cultural depictions in its works for some time now.

Streaming platform Disney+ now has restrictions on classic films such as Dumbo, Peter Pan, and The Aristocats because they contain racist and culturally insensitive depictions.

Other titles with the content warning include Swiss Family Robinson, Fantasia, The Jungle Book and Lady and the Tramp.

