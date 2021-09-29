‘I’m Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double. He’s like a brother to me,’ says the actor.

In 2008, I was preparing for the British Stunt Register (BSR) when I received an unexpected phone call. A young woman invited me to audition for the role of Daniel Craig’s stunt double in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace at Pinewood Studios in London. “Who is this?” was my initial thought. I assumed it was a joke played on me by a friend.

When I arrived, it was discovered that the film required a gymnast for a specific action in which James Bond fights in an art gallery. I went in four or five times before getting the call that I was hired.

I began gymnastics at the age of four and began competing for Great Britain at the age of seventeen. However, I grew to be too tall. I was heartbroken since the Olympics had always been my dream. For a few years, I played soccer, then moved on to live acrobatic shows before landing a job in commercials and learning about the BSR. The irony is that most leading guys stand at least 6 feet tall, so it works out nicely.

But I was like a deer in headlights during Quantum of Solace. I had to learn on the job. Fortunately, I was 23 at the time and ready for the task.

A stunt sequence in a movie will frequently begin large and then be scaled back. As a result, I found myself rehearsing for additional feats, which Gary Powell, the stunt coordinator, noticed. In Panama, I also completed a rooftop pursuit scenario and a large balcony leap. At 2 a.m., three stories up, there were no wires.

Daniel put a lot of effort into stunt rehearsals. Every day for three or four hours, he was with us, training and practicing battle sequences. Daniel had to put in the work to be able to pull off that type of battle style, and he did.

He's not just a fantastic actor, but also a fantastic athlete. He taught me a lot about work ethic and politeness. He was a wonderful person. I'd always been a movie aficionado.