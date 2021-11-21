‘I’m a World-Class Pianist With a Rare Disease,’ says the author.

My parents claim I experienced a grand mal seizure when I was six months old. I turned blue while in my grandmother’s arms. Following that, I began to experience infantile spasms (IS). My first was in Disneyland during the Electrical Parade on Main Street. My mother was scared when she observed me doing these unusual gestures.

My parents then took me to the hospital for an MRI scan, which they were informed was entirely normal at first. Thankfully, one doctor called my parents in the middle of the night to inform them that she had diagnosed my problem as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a rare hereditary disorder that causes benign tumors to spread throughout the body. She informed them that I, too, was suffering from infantile spasms.

I was subsequently fortunate enough to be a participant in a UCLA clinical study for a new medicine at the time, which fully eliminated my infantile spasms. My parents were also able to seek advice from the TSC Alliance on how to help me, but my TSC left me with developmental delays, which meant I couldn’t speak and had difficulty sitting and crawling.

When I was around three years old, I was in occupational therapy attempting to sit, and the therapist instructed me to extend my arm, flip my palm over, and shake a red ball. But I couldn’t do it because I couldn’t figure out how to sit, and I couldn’t talk to explain since I didn’t know how due of my speech impediment.

My mum decided to attempt piano lessons after I failed to improve through speech, occupational, and physical therapy. She hired five different piano teachers to give me private instruction when I was four years old. In order to maximize my development, they each contributed distinct perspectives and teaching approaches. I had those five teachers until I was ten years old, as well as other therapists who came to my house to help me with things other than piano.

In many ways, I was like a two-year-old at the age of five; my developmental delays made my legs and arms weak, but thanks to the piano lessons, I was able to keep up.