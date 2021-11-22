‘I’m a Bionic Woman,’ Madonna says of her hip replacement surgery.

Madonna has spoken out about having hip replacement surgery late last year, months after posting photos of her scars on Instagram.

The 63-year-old pop queen previously took to social media in November 2020 to publish a photo of herself with a scar on her hip, 11 months after an injury she sustained on her “Madame X” tour forced her to cancel a number of gigs on the North American leg.

And, for the first time, the “Vogue” singer opened up about her hip surgery at her Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A program for Paramount+.

The September-shot special features a slew of celebs, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Amy Schumer, who ask Madonna a variety of topics.

Conor McGregor, an MMA fighter, is shown asking the mother of six how she stays in shape, prompting her to discuss her recent experiences with painful surgery.

“Let me be really honest with you—I used to be a fitness/workout obsessive,” she admitted in an interview with Extra. “I’m sure you’re aware of this.” … I was in more agony than I’ve ever been in my life throughout my [2019 Madame X] tour—I’m not sure whether you’ve noticed, but I’m limping a lot— I’m a bionic woman who had her hip replaced.

“How can I stay in shape, then?” It’s all a figment of your imagination… It’s called willpower, it’s called no one’s going to stop me, and no one’s going to stop me is how I stay in shape. And I don’t believe in limitations, which is how I keep in shape.” The diva also gave a hint into her impending biopic while answering Fab 5 Freddy’s question about her favorite memories of their time together in the special, which was released following her Madame X tour video.

“I want to acknowledge him for a moment, no joke,” she said. “I’m writing a script about my life and when I first moved to New York and my path as an artist.”

“Coming to New York in 1979 and living through the 1980s, and being able to work with, spend time with, become friends with, and be on the same level as folks like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat and others.” This is a condensed version of the information.