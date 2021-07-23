‘I’m a 4-Year-Old Rapper With My Own Juice and T-Shirt Lines,’ says the rapper.

I began making music when I was three years old. I was singing along with my daddy to songs like Baby Shark, and one day my daddy was in the studio recording a song when I begged to hear myself on the microphone. “Wow!” he says I exclaimed as I heard myself back.

Because my name is Kash and we established a YouTube channel as the Mania family, my father came up with the name Kashmania. Snack Out was the first song I recorded as Kashmania. “Snack Out, watch me!” the lyrics go. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes

It feels like I’ve been in the studio 50,000 times at this point. When I’m there, I like to shake and dance. I play roadblocks on occasion, and on other occasions, I play football and break things. I’m so used to going into the studio that I don’t even want my father in there anymore; all I do is tell him how I’m going to say my part. I murmured a line about bling in the most recent tune. “I need to sneeze, I want that nice cheese,” I rap all the time.

We frequently travel around Little Rock, Arkansas, where we live, since I sell Snack Out juice and t-shirts named after my song. We, too, have a cookie. We occasionally witness crime, and my father will instruct me on what to do and what not to do in such cases. He claims I told him about individuals being shot when I was three years old, and he was perplexed as to how I knew about shootings. As a result, he taught me more about the world in which we live.

Daddy warns me against pointing toy weapons at people, especially grownups. When I was younger and was playing with my toy pistol, I accidentally pointed it at my father three times, and he cautioned me not to do it. My parents want to teach me why people shouldn’t pull out a gun when they’re angry. It’s terrifying to think that there are people with guns on the loose.

instagram-media-blockquote-class=”instagram-media-blockquote-class=”instagram-media-blockquote-class data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=“https://www.instagram.com/p/CPTRBbnlPIR/?utm source=ig embed&utm campaign=loading” style=”data-instgrm-version=“13” data-instgrm-version=“13” data-instgrm-version border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; This is a condensed version of the information.