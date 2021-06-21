‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,’ says the narrator. Golden State Killer and Michelle McNamara are discussed by the director.

A special bonus episode called "Show Us Your Face" will show tonight, almost a year after true-crime documentary I'll Be Gone In The Dark launched on HBO Max. Director Elizabeth Wolff discussed the Golden State Killer, Michelle McNamara's search for the truth, and the importance of armchair detectives.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark debuted on HBO Max in June 2020, startling and enthralling true-crime lovers all over the world.

The terrifying six-episode series recounts the true story of McNamara and her search for the Golden State Killer, subsequently identified as Joseph James DeAngelo.

The Golden State Killer, an American serial killer, rapist, and burglar who perpetrated at least 13 murders, 50 rapes, and 120 burglaries across California between 1973 and 1986, was the subject of McNamara’s award-winning novel, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.

McNamara died of an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016, and her book was never released.

The book was completed and published posthumously in February 2018 by her husband, comedian Patton Oswalt, researcher Paul Haynes, and true crime writer Billy Jensen.

Following McNamara’s direction, Contra Costa County Chief of Forensics Paul Holes recreated the killer’s family tree with the help of genetic genealogist Barbara-Rae Venter around the same time.

DeAngelo, 72, was arrested and charged with eight counts of first-degree murder on April 24, 2018.

DeAngelo was not charged with the rapes he committed in the 1970s because of California’s statute of limitations on pre-2017 rape charges, but he was charged with 13 related kidnapping and abduction attempts.

On August 21, 2020, he pled guilty and was sentenced to life in jail without the chance of parole.

Director Elizabeth Wolff spoke about why she chose to relay McNamara's story.

She stated, ” “Michelle’s narrative, I believe, was what pulled me in. I was very skeptical about taking on such a dark, true-crime subject matter, but what drew me to it was the complications of Michelle’s story.

"She really struggled to build a career as a writer as well as find time to be a mother and wife and the ways in which her struggle to both write and to investigate pulled her in all these."