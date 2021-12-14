If you’re a scrooge, here are 10 anti-Christmas films to watch.

There are plenty of movies available to help you feel extremely un-Christmassy if you’d rather fight the festive mood.

While movies like Home Alone, Elf, and It’s a Wonderful Life are being replayed on television for the umpteenth time, The Washington Newsday has prepared a list of films that are the polar opposite of festive and merry. Classics, blockbusters, comedies, and NSFW slashers are all represented.

These 10 anti-Christmas films are great for the Scrooge and Scroogettes out there, with no peace on earth, picture-perfect holiday cards, or chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

In Shane Black’s contentious Iron Man 3, Robert Downey Jr. does his superhero pranks in the snow.

Apart from a special effects-filled ending with Christmas fireworks, we mostly see Tony Stark without his super suit, as he navigates a merry town in America without his technology. There aren’t any cheesy, faux-sentimental moments about the wonder of the holiday season on display here, while it’s not blatantly anti-Christmas.

While the discussion over whether Die Hard (and Die Hard 2) are Christmas movies will continue, it cannot be denied that Die Hard is a heartfelt festive film.

On Christmas Eve, John McClane has had to save lives and shot bad guys twice: once in Nakatomi Plaza in 1988 and again in Washington Dulles International Airport in 1990.

Tim Burton may be called a Christmas rebel with several of his back-catalogue films, such as Batman Returns (1992). The Nightmare Before Christmas is a classic, and both Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Nightmare Before Christmas have dismal holiday themes. For having the arrogance to open with a melancholy Christmas Day sequence in which parents dump a deformed infant and confine him to a cage in the sewers, Batman Returns deserves to be on this list.

Gremlins (1984): The first installment in this comic horror franchise was one of the first to defy the Christmas movie pattern. On Christmas Eve, the nefarious Gremlins wreck havoc on a little town—a truly horrifying sight for fans of holiday lights and decorations.

The Black Christmas trilogy (1974-2019) consists of three films: Black Christmas (1974), Black X-Mas (2006), and Black Christmas (2019). This is a condensed version of the information.