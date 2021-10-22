If you like ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ here are 5 shows to watch.

There’s some good news for Only Murders in the Building enthusiasts. The crime-comedy-drama starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin has been renewed for a second season, with the intention of answering all of our questions from the first season’s huge success.

Season 2 is not anticipated to premiere until 2022, leaving fans with plenty of time to kill (not Tim). In the meanwhile, The Washington Newsday has a list of five outstanding shows that are similar to Only Murders in the Building that you won’t want to miss.

1. Mozart in the Jungle (Mozart in the Jungle)

Mozart in the Jungle is the show for you if you enjoyed Jan’s persona and her bassoon.

Lola Kirke (Gone Girl) plays Hailey Rutledge, a young oboist who draws the attention of New York Symphony conductor Rodrigo De Souza in Mozart in the Jungle (Gael Garcia Bernal).

Mozart in the Jungle, like Only Murders in the Building, is set in New York City, and like The Arconia, it has a slew of absurdly posh Manhattan apartments.

Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs, and Classical Music, a 2005 memoir by oboist Blair Tindall about her professional career in New York, was the show’s inspiration.

Mozart in the Jungle was a critically acclaimed series that aired for four seasons and received numerous awards, including two Golden Globes and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Mozart in the Jungle is now available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Nancy Drew is number two.

Nancy Drew is one of the most well-known book investigators, and she was adapted for television by The CW in 2019.

Although the series is not a comedy in the traditional sense, it contains the same mystery aspects and plot twists and turns that fans of Only Murders in the Building will enjoy.

Nancy, like Mabel, has a knack for unraveling mysteries and bringing justice to those who are at the center of the crime.

Edward Stratemeyer, the same guy who developed The Hardy Boys, the books that inspired Mabel and Tim as children and served as a reference point throughout Only Murders in, created Nancy Drew. This is a condensed version of the information.