If you like ‘Lucifer,’ here are 5 shows to watch.

If you, like us, have been mourning Lucifer’s death, we have some good news for you…

No, there won’t be another season (as far as we know), but there are plenty of other similar series to sink your teeth into to help you fill the Lucifer-shaped holes in your lives.

Here are five shows to add to your watch list, ranging from Good Omens to The Vampire Diaries. Immediately.

(You might even recognize a couple of faces.)

If you enjoy ‘Lucifer,’ here are five shows to watch. 1. Promising Signs

The Amazon Prime Video original film Good Omens is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s 1990 novel of the same name.

Gaiman is responsible for Lucifer Morningstar’s existence, having created the character in 1989 for the DC comic book series The Sandman. Since then, Gaiman has voiced the part of God in Lucifer’s previous seasons.

Good Omens is set in 2018 and follows demon Crowley (David Tennant) and angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), who, like Lucifer (Tom Ellis), have become acclimated to existence on Earth.

Season 1 of Good Omens is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, with a second season in the works.

iZombie

With many of religious undertones, iZombie dives into the domain of the otherworldly.

iZombie is based on a popular comic book series developed by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, similar to Lucifer (which is based on DC’s The Sandman).

The drama features Liv (Rose McIver), a doctor-turned-zombie who, like our devil pal, works with Chloe to investigate crimes in Los Angeles (Lauren German).

Netflix has all five seasons of iZombie available to stream and download right now.

Supernatural

Supernatural, like Lucifer, delves into the contrasts between Heaven and Hell, supernatural beings on Earth, and the war among the archangels.

Angel drama is nothing new to Lucifer fans, especially after Season 5, when Lucifer and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) went to war with their siblings for God’s throne.

A recognizable face from the Lucifer universe appears in Supernatural. Rob Benedict, who played the villainous Vincent Le Mec in Lucifer Seasons 5 and 6, also played Chuck Shurley/Carver Edlund/God in Supernatural from Season 4 through Season 6. This is a condensed version of the information.