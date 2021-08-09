If you enjoy the ‘Outer Banks,’ here are five shows to watch.

Outer Banks season 2 was recently released on Netflix around the world, and the teen drama has maintained its position in the streaming platform’s Top 10. There is currently no news on Outer Banks season 3, but considering the season’s cliffhanger ending, things are looking positive for the show’s future. Meanwhile, if you enjoy the Outer Banks, here are 5 shows to watch.

Elite on Netflix is a delicious Spanish series that combines drama, murder, sex, and love into one nail-biting show.

It follows a group of kids at the prestigious Las Encinas school in Spain. A murder has occurred in each season, with the finger pointing at the students of Las Encinas.

Elite, like Outer Banks, explores issues of socioeconomic class and division among pupils.

Like season one of Outer Banks, which saw the Pogues try to figure out what happened to John B’s (Chase Stokes) father, the series also contains murder.

Viewers are kept on the edge of their seats for four seasons as they try to figure out who is the killer while seeing countless affairs, love triangles, corruption, and drug usage.

The show has been on the air since 2018, and a fifth season is currently in the works.

In the interim, you can watch the first four seasons of Elite on Netflix.

The Society, billed as a modern retelling of William Golding’s 1954 novel The Lord of the Flies, featured a group of kids who find themselves alone in their hometown, with no parents or authority figures to look after them.

The Society, like Outer Banks and Elite, deals with societal separation as the teenagers establish alliances in order to live.

Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Grace Victoria Cox, Emilio Garcia Sanchez, and Olivia Nikkanen appeared in Chris Keyser’s The Society.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Society was discontinued in 2020, but the thrilling first season is now accessible to stream and download via Netflix.

