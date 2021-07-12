If you enjoy ‘Sex/Life,’ here are five shows to watch.

Sex/Life has remained at the top of the Netflix Top 10 for several weeks, despite the fact that it debuted on the streaming service only a few weeks ago. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), a suburban wife and mother of two, has been reminiscing about her wilder past when she was younger, and in particular about one ex-boyfriend, Brad Simon (Adam Demos).

Billie embarked on a voyage of self-discovery over the course of eight episodes, threatening her marriage to Cooper (Mike Vogel) and risking slipping into old habits with her ex-boyfriend Brad.

Billie ultimately decided to choose both men. Billie had planned on having a relationship with her husband Cooper, but she changed her mind at the last minute and went into the arms of her ex-boyfriend Brad, declaring that she wanted to be in a relationship with both him and her husband.

Billie’s narrative is far from ended in this series, which has plenty of graphic sex scenes, nudity, and laugh-out-loud moments.

Unfortunately, there has been no word on whether or not the hit romance drama will return for a second season. While fans wait for information on the show’s future, there are plenty of alternative dramas to watch. The top five for Sex/Life aficionados are mentioned below on this website.

Elite is a Netflix Spanish drama that follows the lives of pupils at Las Encinas, a famous Spanish private school.

This isn’t your typical teen drama, though. The plot of Elite revolves with murder, sex, and love, as well as issues of sexuality, social class, sexual abuse, and drug addiction.

Elite Season 4 debuted on Netflix at the end of May and, like Sex/Life, has remained in the Top 10 since then. The fifth season of the show is presently in production and is set to premiere on Netflix in mid-2022.

Elite is a must-see for everyone who enjoys a solid crime thriller with a sensual touch.

‘What/If’

Although What/If has a darker tone than Sex/Life, the two series’ topics are very similar.

What/If is an anthology thriller series that chronicles the consequences of someone breaking the laws and doing something wrong. This is a condensed version of the information.