If you enjoy ‘Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning,’ here are five films to watch.

The Rurouni Kenshin saga is one of Japan’s best manga-to-film adaptations, with The Beginning, the final installment, premiering on Netflix on July 30.

Rurouni Kenshin, Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno, Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning are the five films in the Rurouni Kenshin franchise.

With the release of the fifth film, the saga of Kenshin Himura and his promise not to kill after his days as an assassin to assist bring about the Meiji Restoration came to an end.

Because of its realistic retelling and intricately choreographed action scenes, Keishi Otomo’s translation of Nobuhrio Watsuki’s famous manga is widely recognized as one of the best.

While the saga of the traveling samurai may be done, fans of Rurouni Kenshin will find a lot of other flicks to appreciate.

Note of Death

Another iconic live-action series is the Japanese version of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata’s manga Death Note.

Death Note and Death Note: The Last Name are two films from 2006 that follow Light Yagami, a university student who decides to use a mystical notebook known as a Death Note to rid the world of evil.

The duology, like the manga, concentrates on Light’s cat-and-mouse game with world-renowned investigator L, who is looking into the inexplicable killings caused by Light as mass-murderer Kira.

The gripping crime thriller, starring Tatsuya Fujiwara as Light and Ken’ichi Matsuyama as L, is a wonderful manga-to-film adaptation, even if it has a different ending than the original.

Death Note and Death Note: The Last Name are both available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, while the anime version is available to stream on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation, among other VOD platforms.

The Immortal’s Blade

Another fantastic manga adaptation is Takeshi Miike’s Blade of the Immortal, which was released in 2017.

The blood-soaked samurai epic follows Manji (Takuya Kimura), an immortal warrior, as he journeys throughout Japan seeking vengeance on the swordsmen who murdered the parents of his orphaned young nephew Rin Asano (Hana Sugisaki).

Manji is likewise cursed to live indefinitely, and the only way for him to reclaim his mortality is to murder 1,000 evil men.

