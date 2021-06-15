If you enjoy ‘Lupin,’ here are 5 shows to watch.

Lupin Part Two was recently released on Netflix, and fans have already watched the first five episodes. Thankfully, Netflix has given Lupin Part Three the green light. Unfortunately, a precise release date has yet to be determined. In the meantime, if you’re looking for a thriller fix, there are plenty of other programs on the same wavelength as Lupin.

If you like ‘Lupin’ Money Heist/Casa de Papel,’ here are 5 shows to watch.

Money Theft is a show you don’t want to miss if you like Assane Diop’s (Omar Sy) lavish heist in the Louvre in Lupin Part One. Money Heist introduces international audiences to Spanish actors in the same way as Lupin does for French performers.

Money Heist also stars Miguel Herrán, Mara Pedraza, and Jaime Lorente, who you may recognize from Netflix’s Spanish teen drama Elite.

Money Heist follows a group of strangers as they attempt to rob the Royal Mint of Spain of 2.4 billion euros on the orders of their mystery leader, The Professor (lvaro Morte).

The Spanish thriller has garnered multiple prizes, including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, making it one of Netflix’s most popular shows to date.

The first four seasons of Money Heist/La Case de Papel are currently available on Netflix, with Part Five arriving on September 3rd.

El Robo del Siglo/The Great Heist

The Great Heist, one of Columbia’s first Netflix releases, is based on an incredible true incident.

Marcela Benjumea, Paula Castao, and Andres Parra feature in the dramatization of Columbia’s largest bank robbery to date.

The Great Heist follows the ambitious men who carried out the 1994 heist on the Columbian national bank El Banco de la Republica in Valledupar, robbing 33 million U.S dollars in total.

The Great Heist/El Robo del Siglo is streaming on Netflix now.

Call My Agent!/Dix Pour Cent

If you want to explore more incredible French talent on screen, you will not want to miss Call My Agent!/ Dix Pour Cent.

The French comedy-drama airs on France 2 in France and is available to watch internationally via Netflix.

The series follows four agents working in a French talent agency, ASK as they try to juggle their professional. This is a brief summary.