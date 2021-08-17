If you enjoy ‘All American,’ here are five shows to watch.

Season 4 of All American is on the way, premiering on The CW on October 25th. Fans will have to wait a bit longer until All American premieres on Netflix to find out what happens next to Spencer James (played by Daniel Ezra). Meanwhile, if you’ve finished watching all three seasons of All American, there are plenty of other shows to satisfy your All American craving.

If you enjoy all things American, here are five shows to watch. 1. Your Last Chance

Last Chance U on Netflix is a must-see for fans of the football side of All American.

The first season of the Netflix documentary series looks at East Mississippi Community College’s football team as well as the collegiate athletes’ personal difficulties.

It centered on the EMCC Lions during their 2015 season, when they were vying for their fourth JUCO national championship.

Last Chance U returned for a second season to follow the EMCC Lions as they participated in the national championships.

Last Chance Seasons 3 and 4 Season five saw the team at Laney College in Oakland, California, as U relocated to Independence Community College in Kansas and followed football once more.

There was even a Basketball spin-off, titled Last Chance U: Basketball, which focused on the hoops program at East Los Angeles College, where head coach John Mosley was in charge.

Netflix is currently streaming the first five seasons of Last Chance U and Last Chance U: Basketball.

Friday Night Lights (Friday Night Lights)

Friday Night Lights is an American sports drama television series based on H.G. Bissinger’s book of the same title.

The show features a high school football team coached by coach Eric Taylor in the fictional town of Dillion, Texas (Kyle Chandler).

The series, like All American, deals with social and cultural topics such as family values, racism, drug usage, and social inequity.

Unfortunately, the show stopped in 2011, however it is now available to watch on Hulu.

Euphoria

Euphoria is an award-winning HBO teen drama partially based on an Israeli show, developed by Sam Levinson.

Rue is played by Zendaya. This is a condensed version of the information.