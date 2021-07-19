If underage sex allegations were true, Kris Wu says, “I would put myself in jail.”

Kris Wu, a singer and actor, has stated that if the sex charges against him are real, he will put himself in jail.

The Chinese-Canadian singer has been accused of seducing young girls, including minors, into having sex with him; he has denied all charges.

On Monday morning, the 30-year-old turned to the Chinese social media platform Weibo to reject the charges.

“I’ve never cheated, and there are no such things as ‘underaged girls.’ I’d put myself in jail if I did something like that! I’m in charge of what I do!” According to the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, Wu posted on his Weibo account.

He stated that he has been silent up to this point in order to prevent jeopardizing judicial proceedings.

Du Meizhu, a 19-year-old college student, raised the charges in recent weeks on social media, claiming that Wu promised underage girls lucrative possibilities in exchange for sex.

According to the BBC, Du told the website NetEase that she knew of at least eight victims, including herself, and that two of them were children.

She further claims the celebrity paid her 500,000 yuan (about $77,000) to “stay silent.”

“How does someone like this become a top star?” I wonder. Is it true that only people like this can achieve stardom? “I hope society thinks about it,” Du told the newspaper.

Wu’s team has emphatically disputed the woman’s allegations.

In China, the incident has sparked outrage, with some brands severing connections with Wu.

According to reports, Shanghai-based beauty brand Kans was the first to dump Wu, followed by Libai and EtherealSound.

According to WWD, Wu’s complete Weibo post on the subject reads: “I didn’t comment before because I didn’t want to disrupt the legal process, but I didn’t expect that my silence would speed this rumormonger, I can no longer bear it.”

“On December 5, 2020, I met this woman for the first time with a group of friends. I didn’t encourage anyone to drink, didn’t obtain their phone number, and didn’t do any of the other things she said. Many people were present on that day who could testify.

“I apologize if this has caused any inconvenience to anyone. I. This is a condensed version of the information.