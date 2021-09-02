If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Michigan’s pre-World War II abortion law could be reinstated.

Anti-choice activists in Michigan are celebrating the victory a day after the United States Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that Texas can outlaw most abortions, citing it as a warning that a 90-year-old abortion ban might be reinstated if Roe v. Wade is reversed.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden decried the Texas fetal heartbeat statute, which was upheld by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, and promised to do everything possible to protect women and women’s health care providers from its repercussions.

Women should be safeguarded from the “effects of Texas’ odd approach of outsourcing enforcement to private parties,” he added.

At least 12 additional states have passed laws prohibiting abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy, but they have all been barred from taking effect.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it is unclear if Michigan’s statute, which dated from the 1800s and was implemented in 1931, will take effect. Using an instrument or any chemical with the goal to “produce a miscarriage” on a woman is illegal unless it is to keep her alive.

“We have a particularly grave threat here in Michigan. Because Michigan has a pre-Roe legislation prohibiting abortion, access to abortion in the state would be jeopardized if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, according to Dr. Sarah Wallett, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

The law’s advocates, on the other hand, are encouraged by the country’s largest anti-abortion protest in more than 50 years. Prior to the Texas case, the Supreme Court has set a big case from Mississippi, which aims to prohibit abortion beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy, for this fall.

“When Roe is overturned, Michigan will be an abortion-free state, and we are hoping that will happen next year once the [Mississippi] case is heard,” Genevieve Marnon, legislative director for Right to Life of Michigan, said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has thwarted Democrats’ attempts to overturn the 1931 statute. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has promised to veto Republican-proposed abortion restrictions.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has stated that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will certainly overturn Roe v. Wade, and that she will not enforce the state’s abortion restriction.

Organizing a ballot initiative could be an option for both sides, according to analysts. This is a condensed version of the information.