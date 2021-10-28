If Queen Elizabeth II’s health becomes a threat to the monarchy, she will step down, according to a biographer.

A royal biographer tells The Washington Newsday that Queen Elizabeth II would stand down if her health becomes “detrimental to the monarchy,” but she will serve out her jubilee year in 2022.

Before necessitating an overnight stay in hospital for tests, Britain’s head of state, 95, canceled a trip to Northern Ireland on October 20 on medical advice.

The Queen has also withdrawn from an evening reception at COP26, a major global climate change summit being held by the United Kingdom in Glasgow next week.

According to CNN, President Joe Biden will attend the two-week meeting with a small army of 13 cabinet members and top administration officials.

The royals have staked a claim to environmental issues, and Elizabeth was set to bring the family’s well-known soft power to British diplomacy.

She will now deliver a video message, leaving the handshakes and small talk to Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

However, at 95, it has long been questioned if she will be able to complete her reign without stepping aside at some time, allowing her eldest son, who is almost 73, to begin the job he was destined to do.

The most likely mechanism would be a regency, in which Charles would serve as head of state as Prince Regent, while Elizabeth remained queen but remained in the background.

According to Robert Jobson, author of Prince Philip’s Century, Elizabeth would be willing to proceed down that path in the next four or five years if it is in the institution’s best interests.

He stated, ” “If she believes she cannot continue to do her job to the best of her capacity, or if she believes her position would be harmful to the monarchy as a whole, I have no doubt she will step down and institute the Regency Act to allow Prince Charles to take over.

“She doesn’t want the institution to be in any way harmed. I’m confident we’re not there yet, and I’m confident we’ll make it to the 70th anniversary of her reign without a hitch.

“I get the impression we’re in uncharted area.”

She’s in the hands of the queen. This is a condensed version of the information.