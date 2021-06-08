If more people get their vaccinations, there will be less need to vaccinate children, according to a professor.

According to a key member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), the more people who are vaccinated, the less need for children to be immunized.

Professor Adam Finn of the University of Bristol, who is on the committee that will decide whether or not children should be vaccinated, has indicated that the issue is a “tough one.”

“Vaccination achieves two things,” he tweeted on Tuesday. It lowers your chances of contracting COVID and also lowers your chances of infecting others. If more people are vaccinated, there would be less need to immunize healthy youngsters who have a very low risk of becoming ill yet desperately need their schools to remain open.”

It comes after Nadhim Zahawi, the Minister of Vaccines, told LBC radio that the “infrastructure is ready” to vaccinate children and teenagers, but that the JCVI must make the final decision.

Mr Zahawi said he has two 24-year-old children who are being vaccinated, as well as an eight-year-old daughter who he would “definitely” protect if she were 12 or 13 years old.

“Vaccines are unbelievably safe,” he noted.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency last week for children aged 12 to 15.

Moderna has also asked for permission to administer its vaccine in children aged 12 to 17.