If Donald Trump does not run in 2024, Brandi Love wants Ron DeSantis to.

Brandi Love has stated that if Donald Trump does not run for president again in 2024, she will support Ron DeSantis.

After being evicted from a Turning Point USA event last week, the adult film actress, who identifies as a conservative, spoke to This website.

“Everyone knows I’m the ‘MAGA MILF,’ so seeing Trump run again would excite me. I don’t believe he will,” the porn star, whose actual name is Tracey Lynn Livermore, told This website.

“Even I have to confess that Donald Trump exudes an unpleasant attitude that irritates certain people. However, most people who achieve the same levels of success as he do do. Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and others, to name a few. They’re all the same.”

Love claimed she backed Trump wholeheartedly because of his “policy ideas.”

“He basically said screw the swamp, screw the system, this country belongs to We The People, not ‘The Capital.’ He prioritized America.”

“You just cannot claim that prior to COVID, all individuals of all races, genders, political persuasions, and religions were doing better than at any other period in history,” she continued.

Love stated that if Trump decides not to run for government again, she will support Florida Governor Rick Scott.

“I’d want to see DeSantis run if Trump doesn’t run in 2024,” she stated. “I don’t want to lose him in Florida, but he shares Trump’s contempt for DC, the media, and the swamp.”

Love also discussed being an adult performer who is politically active.

She stated, “I miss the days when players performed, organizations had a purpose, and adult entertainers could just amuse.”

“I despise the idea that I’m out here battling for us as a collective to avoid being canceled from Tumblr, Facebook, and Instagram while also fighting for myself to avoid being canceled from shooting pro scenes in Los Angeles.

“I can’t believe I have to stand up and fight for America to stay America while also fighting factions on my own political side of the fence.”

Last week, the 48-year-old made headlines when she denounced Turning Point USA, calling it a “religious cult.” This is a condensed version of the information.