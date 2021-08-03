If Chris Chan is found guilty of incest, he may face up to ten years in prison.

Christine Weston Chandler, or Chris Chan as she is known online, has been charged with incest and faces up to ten years in prison.

Following her arrest on August 1, the 39-year-old internet star is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

On July 31, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received “information about sex crimes against a family member, who resides in the Ruckersville area,” according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The Henrico Police Department successfully discovered and detained “Christine Weston Chandler of Ruckersville, VA” a day after an arrest warrant was issued.

The blogger and YouTube personality was initially detained at Henrico’s Jail West facility on a single count of incest before being taken to Greene County, Virginia for arraignment.

Incest is a Class 5 felony in Virginia, punishable by “a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than ten years, or, in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both,” according to the law.

However, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Chan might face extra prison time because “this is an ongoing investigation with more charges pending.”

Investigator Jason Tooley is leading the investigation, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with knowledge about the incident to contact them.

Chan’s arrest, according to KVIA, was filmed and aired live on “The Ralph Retort,” a show hosted by alt-right star Ethan Ralph and distributed through the streaming platform Odysee.

Chan was reportedly filmed being brought out her hotel room in handcuffs and afterwards saying to the camera, “I am compliant, I am good like this,” according to the news outlet. I’m Chris Chan Sonichu, your Goddess Blue Heart, and I’ll keep standing strong with my CWCville, Sonichu and Rosechu, and everyone else.”

Chan is a renowned online presence with over 50,000 YouTube followers and is best known for Sonichu, a web comic crossover series featuring a hybrid character based on Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikachu from Pokemon. This is a condensed version of the information.