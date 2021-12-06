If BTS is able to avoid military service, their future is in jeopardy.

BTS has announced that it will take a long break for the first time since 2019, although it is unclear whether the K-pop sensations will be required to serve in the South Korean military.

All able-bodied males in South Korea are typically compelled to serve in the military for around 20 months. Enlistment normally requires you to be between the ages of 18 and 28.

However, the National Assembly of South Korea only passed a reform of the country’s Military Service Act this week, delaying the enlistment of the group’s eldest member, Kim Seok-jin (aka Jin), who turned 28 on December 4.

In June of this year, the Military Service Act was altered to allow popular entertainers who satisfy specific criteria to delay recruitment until they reach the age of 30.

The National Assembly is pleased by the group’s global success, according to The New York Times, following a change of a statute that permits performers to apply to defer their military induction.

This new regulation, dubbed the “BTS law,” will allow K-pop musicians who have received government honors for their services to local and worldwide culture to petition for postponement.

In 2018, all members of BTS were awarded the Order of Cultural Merit, allowing them to petition for postponement.

For great athletes, such as Olympians, the country has had a comparable structure in place for decades.

“Defending our country is a sacred obligation, but that doesn’t mean everyone has to carry a firearm,” Noh Woong-rae, a key politician in South Korea’s Democratic Party, who supports the proposal, said. (Image courtesy of Rolling Stone.) Yoon Sang Hyun, a member of the National Assembly, and 16 members of the People’s Strength Council advocated these changes to the military service laws.

The defence ministry’s spokesperson, Boo Seung-chan, issued a statement on November 25 recommending “prudence” in granting such exemptions, citing the importance of enlistments in the country’s defense against North Korea.

“When it comes to the revision bill, the defense ministry can’t help but think about the circumstances. “The one we’re dealing with right now is the situation brought on by population decline,” Boo stated at a press conference.

“Second, there is a requirement for social agreement. To put it another way, this. This is a condensed version of the information.