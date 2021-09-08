Idaho begins rationing health care as COVID levels rise.

In response to certain overcrowded hospitals, Idaho’s COVID cases climbed by more than 40% in the last two weeks, leading health officials to activate the state’s “crisis standards of care” on Tuesday.

Idaho, which has one of the lowest immunization rates, has reported a “huge spike in COVID-19 patients that require hospitalization,” resulting in a staffing and room crisis. At least ten hospitals in two public health districts will be subject to “crisis standards of care,” according to health experts, although this practice could extend statewide.

In a statement released Tuesday, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, “We remain dangerously near to crisis levels of care for the rest of the state.”

In Idaho, there are just nine intensive care unit beds available. This means that hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19-infected patients.

“Crisis care standards are a last resort.” It means that our resources have been depleted to the point where our healthcare systems are unable to offer the treatment and care that we expect,” Jeppesen explained.

“The best tools we have to turn this around are more people being vaccinated and using masks indoors and in crowded public places,” he added. Please consider being vaccinated as soon as possible — it is your best defense against becoming hospitalized as a result of Covid-19.”

According to NBC News, hospitals will be able to dedicate scarce resources like intensive care unit rooms to patients who are most likely to survive, while placing other patients in hospital conference rooms rather than hospital rooms. It also allows hospitals to make other adjustments to patient care.

Dr. Robert Scoggins, the chief of staff for Kootenai Health, the largest hospital in northern Idaho, told the Associated Press, “Unfortunately, we haven’t been truly at our regular standards for some time.”

Idaho is the 14th most populous state, with a population of around 1.8 million people. It is one of the most conservative states in the country.

On Tuesday, the United States topped 40 million overall COVID-19 infections, a level of new cases not seen since January.