‘I’d Like to Do Other Things,’ Tom Holland says on quitting acting.

Tom Holland is debating whether acting will be his future career, admitting that he isn’t sure if being a movie star is the right fit for him.

The actor is currently one of Hollywood’s most wanted stars, and his third Spider-Man film is ready to hit theaters, promising to be one of the year’s greatest blockbusters.

Holland’s final appearance as Peter Parker will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, opposite Zendaya as MJ.

Despite the excitement around the film’s release, Holland gave a candid assessment of his career and future as an actor, jokeing that he is going through a midlife crisis.

The 25-year-old revealed to Sky News, “I don’t even know if I want to be an actress.”

“I’ve been acting since I was 11 and haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to branch out.

“Actually, I’m having a pre-midlife crisis at 25, so it’s kind of like a midlife crisis.”

Holland told GQ last month that his Spider-Man era was drawing to a close, saying, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

In an interview with Extra TV, he later explained this statement, saying that his statements had been “misconstrued.”

“No one ever tells it how it is. I have no idea what Spider-future Man’s holds “he stated “I’m not sure if I’ll be able to participate. Spider-Man will always have a place in my heart, and I know [producer]Amy [Pascal] and the studio are eager to see what the next chapter of Spider-Man will entail.

“If that happens to be with me, that’s fantastic,” he continued, “but if it’s time for me to walk away, I’ll do it proudly.”

“In that interview, I was referring to the fact that I would be allowing someone to come in and change what it means to be Spider-Man. Spider-Man might be a more diversified character, a female character, or anything else.” Despite previously expressing reservations about acting, Holland stated this week that he had been cast in an upcoming biopic about the great actor, dancer, and singer Fred Astaire.

Holland says, “The screenplay came in a week ago.” This is a condensed version of the information.