ICU patients in Germany have doubled as COVID hospitalizations have increased, with the majority of patients being younger and unvaccinated.

According to Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute, the number of patients admitted to intensive care units in Germany virtually doubled in the last two weeks as the country deals with a surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations. According to the Associated Press, the majority of the new residents of ICU beds in the country are younger, and the majority have not been vaccinated against the virus.

In Germany, COVID-19-related hospitalizations climbed while overall infection rates remained unchanged, raising concerns about a clogged health system if the country experiences another wave in the fall. The increase in hospitalizations occurs despite the fact that just 61 percent of the country’s population is completely vaccinated, a rate that is lower than that of numerous other European countries.

Everyone who refuses to get vaccinated against the virus, Wieler cautioned, will most likely become infected at some point during the pandemic, which he warned is “not done yet.” According to the Associated Press, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control and preventive research institution, recorded 13,565 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of illnesses to 4 million and deaths to more than 92,000 since the epidemic began.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

North Carolina health officials estimate 170 continuing COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools or child care settings in the United States.

According to the state health department, school districts that do not need masks are witnessing significantly increased viral spread and lost learning hours.

After the district voted down a mask mandate last month, Union County Public Schools, the state’s sixth-largest system, had nearly one in eight of its more than 41,000 kids under quarantine as of Friday. After 337 pupils tested positive for the virus last week, more than 5,200 students were placed under quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Wake County Public School System, which is four times larger than Union County Public Schools and requires masks, has less than a fourth of the pupils confined. Last week, less than 1,300 of Wake County’s more than 161,000 pupils were quarantined, according to district data.

According to a weekly report released by state health officials on Tuesday, the Union Academy Charter School in Monroe has the worst cluster in the state, with 111 cases, 98 of which are among minors. This is a condensed version of the information.