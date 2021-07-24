Iceland Names a 13-Year-Old Girl the Country’s “Most Redheaded”

According to festival judges in a town whose 9th century founders and first inhabitants included people from Ireland, a 13-year-old girl is the “Most Redheaded Icelander.”

Vigdis Birna was crowned the winner by Sigrun Agusta, a representative for the Akranes town council. Akranes is a small port town on Iceland’s west coast, about 12 miles north of Reykjavik, the capital. The event has been held in the town for 22 years.

Vigdis won a certificate for a free flight on Icelandair valued 50,000 Icelandic Króna (about $400). She boasted about how proud she is of her ginger tresses. Second-placed Helga Dis and third-placed Rurik Logi were among her competitors.

Vigdis wasn’t new to the competition: at the age of seven, she was named “Most Promising Redheaded Icelander.” The prize was a bank card with 10,000 Króna ($80) preloaded on it.

According to The Rough Guide to Iceland, Akranes has Irish roots dating back to A.D. 880, when brothers Thormódur and Ketill Bresason colonized the then-uninhabited territory with their adult children and other companions. Despite 12 centuries of genetic variation, a considerable proportion of the population shares strong genetic features with native Irish. Red hair is found in about one out of every fourteen Icelanders. However, it has never been proven definitely that the Bresason brothers were involved.

A scholarly agreement is forming that western Iceland’s red-haired population is descended from women who were kidnapped from Ireland and forced to reside in Icelandic communities. According to DNA studies published in 2018, 30 percent of Icelanders had some Gaelic ancestry, while Irish genes were found in 50 percent of Iceland’s early populations. The rest was Scandinavian.

Red is the most uncommon human hair color, but it is common in Ireland and Scotland. Because red hair and blue eyes are recessive genes, they are less prevalent. The genetically dominant hues are brown hair and brown eyes.

“The redhead competition takes place every year during the Irish Days festival,” Agusta explained. “Emigrants from Akranes are now referred to as home, and families are especially welcome to visit.”

The event has attracted anything from 6,000 to 8,000 visitors in previous years.

The cultural combination of Irish and Icelandic influences attracts visitors. There are Irish flags flying everywhere, and they come in all shapes and sizes.