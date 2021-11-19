‘I Wrote a Series of Best-Selling Erotic Fiction at the Age of 50.’

I’m a mother of three grown sons, and in early 2020, I was in the midst of launching a recruitment firm to help people over 50 re-enter the workforce. Then the United Kingdom went into lockdown, and everything came to a halt. I couldn’t figure out what I was going to do with myself. I had two sons home from college, one of whom was homeschooled, and the business was no longer viable. Nobody knew what was going to happen, so there was a lot of stress in the air.

I knew I needed to do something to keep me occupied, make me laugh, and relieve some stress. I considered my alternatives; I couldn’t cook, and I was afraid that internet exercise would cause me to dislocate something. Then I read a few lines of Fifty Shades of Grey, the first pornographic novel I’d ever read, and I remember thinking that women aren’t like that. We snag our tights, tumble over in our heels, and by the time we reach 50, we have hot flushes and a hairy chin.

I’d always wanted to write, and it dawned to me that I could take an erotic story in a new direction. You might have a normal, everyday woman with cellulite and frizzy hair instead of your traditional, coiffed heroine.

As a result, I had to make a decision. Either I could bake banana bread or I could write a humorous, raunchy book. So I wrote a humorous, raunchy novel about a lady on a mission to make herself into an erotic goddess, but everything she does fails miserably.

In June 2020, I released my first novel, and when writing my first sex scene, I both groaned and laughed. I felt a little ashamed, but knowing what was going to happen at the end of the scenario made it a little easier. I’ve never read erotica before, so I’m not sure how explicit the books are. They are, however, disrespectful to me. Though the sex scenes themselves are brief, there is a lot of build-up to the crescendo.

Ann is my protagonist; she has always had a boring love life and enjoys reading Victorian romance books. They are, she realizes. This is a condensed version of the information.