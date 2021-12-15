‘I Would Have Quit’: A TikTok Ice Cream Order Song Goes Viral, Splitting the Internet.

Viral videos can also split audiences. In a now-viral TikTok video, the Sharpe family made headlines by singing their ice cream order. When it comes to the problem, fans are divided.

The Sharpe family, popularly known as The Sharpe Family Singers, is no stranger to the spotlight or to singing. Samantha, Logan, Aidan, and Connor are the four children of Ron and Barbra. They have their own social media accounts and a TikTok account where they showcase their singing abilities in front of millions of people.

The family just released a TikTok video that has received 1.5 million views since it was posted. A clerk at an ice cream shop in the video asks them what he can get them. The Sharpe family is all dressed in the same way, in jackets. Aidan and Connor, the twins, also donned matching hoodies with their last names written across the front.

Samantha suddenly sang, “Can I have some…”, and the entire family began singing background songs. They sang, “Ice cream,” as Samantha began singing about many flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry taste, and caramel. While the ice cream song continued, she even added sprinkles. The family danced along to the music and sang in the wonderful moment while all of this was going on.

“Pretty…” said one of them.

To finish the statement, they all sang in unison, “Please.”

One of the Sharpes then inquired as to whether the cashier had received everything, to which he replied, “I was completely enthralled. Is it okay if you say it one more time?” Even people in line behind them were able to watch the entire incident.

Samantha, the family’s daughter, had previously auditioned for American Idol, and her entire family sang at the audition. Samantha made it onto the show, however she didn’t win the competition in season 19.

According to the family’s official website, Ron and Barbra are both Broadway performers and producers. The family has even released its own Christmas album, which includes a variety of content from the creative family.

TikTokers had a lot to say about the popular video, and many seemed to have mixed feelings about it.

The situation did not appear to be popular with everyone. "I would have died of embarrassment," says the author.