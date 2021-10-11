‘I Will Break Your Neck,’ says a man on a plane in a video that has been viewed over 3 million times.

A TikTok user captured a tantrum thrown by a fellow passenger on a recent United Airlines flight to Los Angeles. The man was subsequently removed off the flight.

The irate passenger appears to be sitting in the row in front of TikTok user @starcadearcade, who frequently posts VR and gaming-related stuff.

Initially, the unnamed passenger is seen wearing his mask and screaming at someone outside the frame.

“Take me off,” the man cries as he removes his mask. “I don’t give a f**k, I didn’t even want to go to Cali.”

While it’s unclear what happened before the camera started rolling, @starcadearcade said in a follow-up video that the man was requested many times to put down his phone and keep his mask on.

He then begins threatening someone who appears to be a flight attendant who is standing in front of the seats and off camera.

“Before I get off this plane, I’ll look up your name, date of birth, and address, as well as your social security number. My focus is on my daughter. On the same infant with whom you saw me on the phone, “he stated

He then stands up and walks up to the flight attendant. Another individual, who looks to be a passenger, attempts to intervene and break up the fight.

“Mind your own business, because I’m going to break your neck,” the man warned the passer-by.

The camera drops at one point, which the poster claimed in a later video is due to the man taking his phone and yelling at him for filming. He claims the individual has threatened to delete the footage. The man confronts the TikTok poster in the second video, which was shot from a few rows back.

Authorities eventually boarded the plane and removed the person off, he added.

United Airlines requires all passengers above the age of two to wear a mask for the length of the journey, as do all commercial flights.

Over the last few months, similar incidents involving mask compliance have occurred on a number of aircraft.

According to The Washington Newsday, a group of people were taken off an aircraft in September after a lengthy dispute over masking. A group of passengers began chanting songs from as the non-complaint passengers were leaving the plane. This is a condensed version of the information.